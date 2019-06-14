Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

ST. HELIER, June 14, 2019 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that it received notice today that Steve Curtis, a director and the Chief Executive Officer, has purchased a total of 3,500 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.10 each. Following this transaction, Mr Curtis has an interest in 164,882 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.53 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.



