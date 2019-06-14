Aguia Announces Director Resignations

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Aguia Resources Ltd. (ASX: AGR, TSXV: AGRL) (“Aguia” “the Company”) advises that the following people have resigned from its Board of Directors:



Alec Pismiris, Non-Executive Director

Diane Lai, Non-Executive Director

Brian Moller, Non-Executive Director

Paul Pint, Executive Chairman

Aguia wishes to thank Messrs Pismiris, Moller & Pint and Ms. Lai for their dedication and service to Aguia and Aguia’s shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Reid, Managing Director

E: jreid@aguiaresources.com.au

Spyros Karellas, Investor Relations North America

E: spyros@pinnaclecapitalmarkets.ca

T: +1 416-433-5696

Released through: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 413 150 448 Follow Aguia on Twitter: @ Aguia_Resources

About Aguia:

Aguia Resources Limited, (“Aguia”) is an ASX and TSX Venture listed company whose primary focus is on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Aguia has an established and highly experienced in-country team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil with corporate offices in Sydney, Australia. Aguia’s key projects are located in Rio Grande do Sul, a prime farming area which is 100% dependent on phosphate imports. The Rio Grande phosphate deposits exhibit high quality and low cost production characteristics, and are ideally located with proximity to road, rail, and port infrastructure. Aguia’s experienced management team has a proven track record of advancing high quality mining assets to production in Brazil.

