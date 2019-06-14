Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Tranche 1 of Flow Through Private Placement

15:06 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, June 14, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) (Frankfurt: 0NB) (OTCPK: BTKRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed tranche 1 of its previously announced flow through private placement (see press release dated June 7 ,2019) issuing a total of 1,689,200 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.17 per Unit for total proceeds of $287,164.

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term").

The Company will pay a commission of 4% cash, issue 4% in common shares and Warrants in connection with this offering.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn,

CEO

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.blacktuskresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap