Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Tranche 1 of Flow Through Private Placement

Vancouver, June 14, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) (Frankfurt: 0NB) (OTCPK: BTKRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed tranche 1 of its previously announced flow through private placement (see press release dated June 7 ,2019) issuing a total of 1,689,200 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.17 per Unit for total proceeds of $287,164.

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term").

The Company will pay a commission of 4% cash, issue 4% in common shares and Warrants in connection with this offering.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn,

CEO

