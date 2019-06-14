Radisson announces AGM results and the election of directors

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 14, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) announces that the seven candidates designated in the management proxy circular dated May 2, 2019 were elected to the Corporation’s Board of Directors during the shareholder’s annual meeting held in Rouyn-Noranda on June 13, 2019.



The shareholders were represented in person or by proxy by 70,035,388 class A shares, or 51.11% of the 137,029,250 outstanding class A shares. Voting results are presented below.

2019 AGM Election of Directors Results

Director For % For Withheld % Withheld Denis Lachance 69,734,954 99.94% 45,177 0.06% Mario Bouchard 68,626,877 98.35% 1,153,254 1.65% Luc Simoneau 68,696,679 98.45% 1,083,452 1.55% Jean Dion 68,746,979 98.52% 1,033,152 1.48% Réjean Gourde 68,746,979 98.52% 1,033,152 1.48% Tony Brisson 69,739,806 99.94% 40,325 0.06% Denis Bois 69,739,806 99.94% 40,325 0.06%

Consequently, during the shareholder’s annual meeting, the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec as Independent auditor for the company was approved at 100% by the shareholders. The directors’ compensation plan was approved at 98.01% by the shareholders.

Grant of stock options

On June 13th 2019, the Board of Directors awarded a total of 2,100,000 stock options to directors, officers and three employees of the company. Pursuant to terms of the stock options plan each option grants the holder thereof the right to purchase one class A share at a price of $ 0.135 until June 13th, 2024. Following the grant of stock options and pursuant to terms of the stock options plan, there are currently 6,320,000 stock options outstanding.

Stock options exercise

The company announces the exercise of 50,000 stock options at a price of $ 0.10 by one officer resulting in the issuance of 50,000 class A shares for total amount of $ 5,000. As a result of this stock option exercise, there are currently 137,079,250 class A shares of Radisson issued and outstanding.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac Mining Corp. camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac Mining Corp. camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com

Certain informations contained in the press release are subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, including the scheduled Closing date, but other than statements of historical fact, is forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.