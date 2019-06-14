Dynacor: Shareholders Annual Meeting Voting Results

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (“Dynacor” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) a leading ore purchasing and processing corporation servicing artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in Peru, announced the final results of its AGM (“annual general meeting”) of shareholders held on June 11, 2019.

A total of 15,740,223 shares representing 40.22% of the Corporation’s common shares outstanding were represented at the meeting. Dynacor’s shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results tabulated on the total votes for each proposal.

Eddy Canova 7,598,459 (59.52%), Roger Demers 12,646,877 (99.06%), Marc Duchesne 7,599,359 (59.52%), Réjean Gourde 12,651,997 (99.10%), Pierre Lépine 10,780,191 (84.44%), Jean Martineau 12,648,621 (99.07%) and Isabel Rocha 12,650,235 (99.08%).

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors of the Corporation

The Corporation also reports that the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors for the Corporation was approved by a majority of 15,351,148 votes (99.68%) of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Dynacor is a dividend paying gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through the processing of ore purchased from artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM). At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2018, Dynacor produced 81,314 ounces of gold, a yearly best and 1.8% increase as compared with 2017 (79,897 ounces).

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its ‘’PX Impact’’ gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors are paying a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX Impact gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects to our ASM communities.

Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares issued and outstanding: 39,070,123

