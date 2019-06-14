TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQX: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company’s 2019 Annual and Special Shareholder’s Meeting (the “Meeting”) held earlier today, June 14, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 27,167,473 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 35.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

To set the number of Directors to be elected at seven.

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Approve the Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For % Shares

Withheld/Abstain % Mark Brennan 26,188,024 98.51 394,900 1.49 Chris Buncic 26,209,618 98.60 373,306 1.40 Stephen Shefsky 26,554,318 99.89 28,606 0.11 Robert Campbell 26,554,318 99.89 28,606 0.11 Kurt Menchen 26,554,318 99.89 28,606 0.11 Guillermo Kaelin 26,554,318 99.89 28,606 0.11 Petra Decher 26,577,724 99.91 32,372 0.09

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in west-central Honduras and its high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent 2017 and 2018 implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948, to deliver record levels of production with profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on further cost reduction and operational improvements to drive profitability in 2019 and beyond. With a significant land package of approximately 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several near-mine and regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth.

Ascendant holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding the already-substantial Mineral Resource Estimate of over 20 million tonnes and testing additional known targets as defined by the 2018 exploration program. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase its interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources Inc. is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources Inc., please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

