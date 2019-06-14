Menü Artikel
Suche
 

INV Metals Announces Election of Directors

18:31 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals Inc." or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2019 (the "Circular") for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals Inc.. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
James Clucas 66,661,929 99.89 % 70,661 0.11 %
Parviz Farsangi 66,659,990 99.89 % 72,600 0.11 %
Eric Klein 66,661,929 99.89 % 70,661 0.11 %
Terrance MacGibbon 66,659,990 99.89 % 72,600 0.11 %
Candace MacGibbon 66,659,990 99.89 % 72,600 0.11 %
Robert Pollock 66,715,990 99.98 % 16,600 0.02 %
Robin Weisman 66,661,929 99.89 % 70,661 0.11 %

In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors was passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Sunny Lowe
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (416) 703-8416
E-mail: slowe@invmetals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

INV Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.invmetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap