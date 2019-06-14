Generation Mining and Sibanye Gold Limited Extend Period of Exclusivity

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Further to its press release dated April 17, 2019, Generation Mining Ltd. (CSE:GENM) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that the exclusivity period for Gen Mining to acquire a majority interest in the Marathon Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Property in Ontario (the “Property”) from Sibanye Gold Limited (“Sibanye”) has been extended to June 28, 2019. On April 17, 2019, pursuant to a binding letter of intent between Gen Mining and Sibanye the Company was granted exclusivity as an initial step toward a definitive transaction which would result in Gen Mining acquiring up to an 80% interest in the Property. The parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity period from June 15, 2019 to June 28, 2019 in order to continue to work toward the execution and delivery of the definitive agreement. For more information on the proposed transaction, please refer to Gen Mining news release of April 17, 2019, available at under Gen Mining’s profile at www.sedar.com.



Richard Stewart, Executive Vice President of Business development of Sibanye commented: “We are pleased to provide the necessary extension to Gen Mining which enables the expected finalization of the definitive agreement.”

Jamie Levy, President and CEO of Generation Mining Ltd. commented: “Our due diligence has confirmed our value proposition of the Marathon Project. We look forward to completing the transaction and commencing our exploration program over the summer.”

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Ltd. is a base metal exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to explore and further develop these properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisition.

