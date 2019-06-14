Barksdale Closes First Tranche of C$1.85 Million Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced June 11, 2019 ("Placement"). Under the first tranche, Barksdale issued 3,409,795 common shares of the Company to Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") for gross proceeds of C$1,568,506.

The net proceeds from the Placement will be used to advance the Company's mineral projects, including the Sunnyside project, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. All shares issued under the first tranche are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 14, 2019. No fees were paid in connection with the financing. The Company expects to close the second tranche of the Placement in due course.

Barksdale Capital Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and is surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

778-588-7145

Rick@barksdalecapital.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdalecapital.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the expected closing of the second tranche of the Placement and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, the results of the permitting process, the proposed exploration program on and potential mineralization associated with the Sunnyside project and the potential relationship between the Sunnyside project and the adjacent Taylor-Hermosa base metal system. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully negotiate and enter into definitive documentation and complete the Placement on the terms set out herein or at all. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES AND THE COMPANY IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

SOURCE: Barksdale Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548802/Barksdale-Closes-First-Tranche-of-C185-Million-Financing