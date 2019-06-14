Harte Gold Announces Final Closing of US$82.5 Million Financing

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold Corp." or the "Company") (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce it has closed the credit agreement with BNP Paribas (the “Credit Agreement") for US$72.5 million. Including the Appian investment of US$10 million announced June 12, 2019, gross proceeds of US$82.5 million were raised.
Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold Corp., commented, “We are pleased to introduce BNP Paribas, a Tier One global bank, as partner to Harte Gold Corp.. The Credit Agreement further validates the Sugar Zone Mine economics and significantly lowers interest costs, providing additional financial flexibility to continue ramp-up to 800 tonnes per day.”
Proceeds of the Credit Agreement will be used for general corporate purposes and the refinancing of existing indebtedness of the Company.
About Harte Gold Corp.
Harte Gold Corp. is Ontario's newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 19, 2019 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,243,000 tonnes grading 8.12 g/t Au with 1,108,000 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,954,000 tonnes, grading 5.88 g/t Au with 558,000 ounces contained gold. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.
For further information, please contact: Stephen G. Roman President and CEO Tel: 416-368-0999 Email: sgr@hartegold.com
Shawn Howarth Vice President, Corporate Development Tel: 416-368-0999 E-mail: sh@hartegold.com
