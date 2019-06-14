Barrick continues its good work on gender equality in the workplace

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) continues to make great advances in its commitment to gender equality in the workplace. Yesterday, Barrick Pueblo Viejo began a certification process for gender equality at the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.



With this initiative Barrick continues to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Dominican Strategy Development Law in reducing gender salary differences, increasing employment of women and promoting the participation of women in leadership positions.

“At Barrick we believe in a diverse and inclusive working environment regardless of gender and this initiative will continue the good work we have already done in this area of our business. We feel very proud to join this initiative and we invite all men and women across our organization to lead by example and make a more inclusive gender world,” said Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive of Barrick.

Barrick’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Human Rights Policy require that our workplaces are free of discrimination and we recognize a women’s right to equality.

About the Pueblo Viejo JV

Pueblo Viejo is a joint venture between Barrick (60%) and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (40%) in the Zambrana Municipal District, Cotuí municipality in the Sánchez Ramírez province of the Dominican Republic. The mining operation began in 2013 and to date Barrick Pueblo Viejo represents the largest investment in the history of the country and, as a strategic partner to the Dominican State, contributes significantly to both the country and its people.

About Barrick

On January 1, 2019, a new Barrick was born as a result of the merger between Barrick Gold Corporation and Randgold Resources Ltd.. Shares in the new company trade on NYSE (GOLD) and TSX (ABX). The merger has created a sector-leading gold company which owns five of the industry’s Top 10 Tier One gold assets Cortez and Goldstrike in Nevada, in the United States (100%); Kibali in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (45%); Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali (80%); and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic (60%) and two with the potential to become the gold assets of the first level: Goldrush / Fourmile (100%) and Turquoise Ridge (75%), both in the United States. With mining operations and projects in 15 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, the Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, the United States and Zambia, Barrick has the lowest total cash cost position among its senior gold peers and a diversified asset portfolio positioned for growth in many of the world's most prolific gold districts.