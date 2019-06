Constantine Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Vancouver, June 14, 2019 - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 1,197,500 stock options with an exercise price of $0.54 cents per share for the purchase of up to 1,197,500 shares of the Company, expiring June 14, 2024. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About the Company

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. In addition to the Company's flagship copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold (barite) Palmer Joint Venture Project, Constantine also controls a portfolio of high-quality, 100% owned, gold projects that the Company intends to spin out into a separate entity. These include the very high-grade Johnson Tract Au-Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb deposit, located in coastal south-central, Alaska and projects in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp that include the large, well-located Golden Mile property and the Munro Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

Please visit the Company's website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

On Behalf of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"

President

For further information, please visit the Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. website at www.constantinemetals.com, or contact:

Naomi Nemeth

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: info@constantinemetals.com

Phone: +1 604 629 2348, Ext 1413

Or

Garfield MacVeigh, President

Email: info@constantinemetals.com

Phone: +1 604 629 2348

Note:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45636