VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 - Silver Range Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX-V: SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is continuing to focus on project generation and cost-effective early stage exploration, while maintaining its sales efforts concerning optioning of drill-ready prospects in Nevada and Nunavut. The Company is currently conducting grassroots exploration and property investigations in Nevada and will soon begin a comprehensive review of a large, southwestern US exploration database which it recently purchased. By continuing to develop and acquire new projects during this quiet period in the market cycle, the Company is positioning itself for renewed growth as investors return to the gold space.

Silver Range is looking forward to receiving news from several of its optioned projects, notably Hard Cash in Nunavut where Canarc Resources is planning a maiden drill program this summer.

Silver Range also announces the resignation of Mr. Barry Heck as a director of the Company due to increased time requirements for his other business activities. The Company thanks Barry for his considerable contributions to Silver Range since its formation and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Silver Range is a high grade focused precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 42 properties, 16 of which are currently optioned to others. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high precious metal targets in its portfolio.

