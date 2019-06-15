African Gold Group Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has agreed with certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company to cancel an aggregate of 1,500,002 stock options (the “Cancelled Options”) previously held by such directors, officers, consultants and employees.



Under the Company’s rolling 10% stock option plan (the “Plan”), the Company may grant up to an aggregate of 4,821,102 stock options. Upon completion of the cancellation, the Company will have 3,316,669 stock options outstanding under the Plan, of which there are 266,667 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.45 per common share expiring on June 24, 2019 and 3,050,002 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.225 per common share expiring on June 3, 2024.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group Inc. is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group Inc. visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

