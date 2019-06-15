Emerita Resources Provides Update on Financing

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has granted an extension to the duration of its previously announced private placement (see the Company’s press releases dated February 19, 2019 and May 23, 2019). The Company closed the first tranche of the private placement on May 23, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,075,000. The outside date upon which final acceptance of the private placement may be granted by the TSXV has been extended to July 12, 2019. The private placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

