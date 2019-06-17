Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Youanmi Vanadium Titanium Iron Oxide Ores Test Work Advances

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) announced a JORC 2012 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Oxide Resource of 134 million tonnes grading 0.34% V2O5, 6.27% TiO2 and 21.33% Fe (see Table 1 in link below) (refer ASX release dated 20th March 2019).Vanadium pentoxide recoveries of up to 81.8% have been achieved using beneficiation and sulphuric acid leach of crushed oxide samples (refer ASX release dated 29th January 2019). VMC is now expanding the metallurgical research to examine the recovery of all three valuable components of iron, vanadium and titanium in the Youanmi Oxide Ores in two separate research programmes.1. METALLURGICAL RESEARCH PROJECT (co-funded by the Commonwealth Government)Venus Metals (VMC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a metallurgical research contract with Associate Professor Aleks Nikoloski and his team at Murdoch University to advance the Youanmi Vanadium Oxide project.The prime objective of the study is to develop information that will guide the development of a novel process for iron, titanium and vanadium recovery from the Youanmi oxide ore. The process should enable Venus Metals to make an informed decision on the opportunities presented by this large exploitable resource.The $100,000 study is being co-funded by the Commonwealth Government under Innovation Connections Project grant on a 55% Venus / 45% Commonwealth funding basis. Professor Nikoloski and lead researcher Dr Rorie Gilligan will manage the project with an extensive program of combined pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical process options for the Youanmi Oxide ores.The pyrometallurgical approach is different from the acid leach only approach and is designed to test the recovery of all three valuable components being iron, vanadium and titanium in the Youanmi Oxide Ores.Facilities at the Murdoch School of Engineering and Information Technology are ultra-modern, very comprehensive and world class, enabling full metallurgical testing to be carried out on one site.2. BULK YOUANMI OXIDE SAMPLES DESPATCHED TO CHINA FOR TESTINGVenus Metals executives met with senior Chinese executives in the vanadium, iron and steel making industries in Hong Kong in March 2019. Strong interest was shown in the Youanmi iron-vanadium-titanium oxide ores for feedstock in the various industries known to the Chinese executives.Following appropriate confidentiality agreements being signed, Venus has dispatched a 100 kg bulk sample to China for testing purposes.Venus Metals executives plan to be in China shortly to progress this initiative with the relevant Chinese executives.3. SUMMARYMr Matt Hogan, Managing Director of Venus commented " We are very pleased to have been able to get the Murdoch Research team contracted to progress our metallurgical studies on the Youanmi vanadium oxide project. We have a world class measured resource, the effort now needs to go into further extraction studies. We also look forward to our visit to China as part of this potential commercialization process".To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1BG56JT0





