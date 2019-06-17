AGM - Results of Shareholder Voting

For immediate release

17 June 2019

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 June 2019 (the “Meeting”), shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 May 2019 (the “Notice”).

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1. Approval of the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.



41,527,431 100.00 2,000 0.00 41,529,431 70.50% 508 2. Re-election of Michael Hodgson as a Director.



41,524,604 100.00 358 0.00 41,524,962 70.49% 4,977 3. Re-election of Nicolas Bañados as a Director.



41,524,513 99.99 2,412 0.01 41,526,925 70.49% 3,014 4. Re-election of T. Sean Harvey as a Director.



41,522,550 99.99 2,412 0.01 41,524,962 70.49% 4,977 5 Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.



41,693,457 100.00 500 0.00 41,693,957 70.78% 62,497 6. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities up to a nominal value of £2,000,000.



41,518,251 99.97 11,688 0.03 41,529,939 70.50% 0 7. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities for cash up to a nominal value of £2,000,000. 35,332,140 85.08 6,197,799 14.92 41,529,939 70.50% 0

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

