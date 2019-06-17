EnviroLeach Announces Addition to the Executive Team

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE). is pleased to announce Wayne Moorhouse has joined the Company as the Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Moorhouse has extensive experience in corporate team building and overseeing company growth. He has held senior management positions with mining and civil construction companies and acted as the COO, CFO, Corporate Secretary or President of several TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies and their subsidiaries, including Roxgold Inc., Midnight Sun Mining Corp., Silvermex Ltd. and Genco Resources Ltd. He has a proven record at an operating level and as a financial executive with experience covering all stages of a company’s life, from incorporation through successful operations and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Moorhouse is currently a director of I-Minerals Inc.

“I have a long history of successfully working with Wayne and believe he adds the right skillset as the Company transitions to the commercial operation stage of our growth,” said Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach President and CEO.

The Board of Directors has granted Mr. Moorhouse 250,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.96 that vest in 6 months.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the E-Waste and Mining sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors.

Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

