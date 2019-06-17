Libero Copper Announces New Board Member

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 - Libero Copper Corp. (TSX-V: LBC, OTCQB: LBCMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Bennett to the Libero Copper Corp. Board of Directors. Mr. Bennett was unanimously elected at Libero Copper Corp.’s Annual General Meeting held on June 13, 2019.



Mr. Bennett was a government MLA in British Colombia for sixteen years in the Riding of Kootenay East and was named BC Mines Minister three separate times. He led the BC government’s efforts over many years to restore BC’s competitiveness for mining investment, including having improved BC’s permitting process and helping to launch BC’s First Nations mine revenue sharing program. There are few people in Canada who have such a strong combined knowledge of government processes, the mining industry and First Nations. Mr. Bennett will be instrumental in progressing the Big Red project in British Columbia as we commence exploration.

The current Board of Directors now includes Bill Bennett, Rob Pease, Jay Sujir and Ian Slater.

Libero Copper Corp. has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options to directors and employees at an exercise price of $0.10 expiring December 11, 2023.

About LibEro Copper Corp.

Libero Copper Corp. is acquiring high-quality copper deposits with significant resources but without any fatal flaws or significant holding costs and exceptional copper exploration properties in the Americas. These assets are being advanced and de-risked by a seasoned team to minimize dilution and maximize shareholder value. The portfolio currently includes the Big Red exploration project in Canada, the Tomichi deposit in the United States and the Mocoa deposit in Colombia which both contain large inferred Mineral Resources Ltd.. In total the properties contain 7.9 billion pounds of copper and 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum.

Additional Information

Ian Slater

Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 638 2545

info@liberocopper.com

liberocopper.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.