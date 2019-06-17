Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Awards
PERTH, June 17, 2019 - Under the recent shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, a conditional award of ordinary shares of nil par value were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").
Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 14 June 2022 and subject to a further two year holding period. In the normal course, the plan participant is required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vesting.
For more details on the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.
|
Name
|
Director/PDMR
|
Number of awards
|
Andrew Pardey
|
Director
|
777,000
|
Ross Jerrard
|
Director
|
617,000
|
Youssef El-Raghy
|
PDMR
|
114,000
|
Jeremy Langford
|
PDMR
|
905,000
This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.
For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
|
Centamin plc
Andrew Pardey, CEO
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
alexandra.carse@centamin.je
|
Buchanan
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com
