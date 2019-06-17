Mexican Gold Corp. Announces Resignation of President

THUNDER BAY, June 17, 2019 - Mexican Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MEX; OTCQB: MEXGF; FRA: 4QW1) ("Mexican Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces that Brian Robertson has resigned as President and Director of the Company.

The Company thanks Brian for his services to Mexican Gold Corp. over the past ten years and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Brian Robertson stated, “I would like to thank all of the great people in Canada and Mexico I worked with for their support and loyalty as we advanced the Las Minas project. The project has evolved from the discovery stage to its current NI 43-101 resource in excess of 1.0 million gold equivalent ounces and continues to grow.” John Anderson, Chairman stated, “Brian has done a great job taking this project from a conceptual exploration project to a resource that is continuing to develop, we cannot thank him enough for his years of service and making Las Minas the exciting project that it is.”

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper deposits in North America. Mexican Gold Corp. is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and is host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

For more information, please contact:

Carl Hering, PhD Geology, CEO

Phone: 303-895-5241

E-mail: info@mexicangold.ca

Website at www.mexicangold.ca



