Anaconda Mining Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for up to $3.5 Million

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: ANXGF) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 5,714,286 "flow-through" units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.35 per FT Unit, and up to 5,555,556 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.27 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share, which qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will contain an acceleration clause whereby if the common shares of Anaconda trade at a volume weighted average price of $0.70 or more for 20 consecutive trading days, Anaconda will have the right to accelerate the exercise period to a period ending at least 30 days from the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the holders of the Warrants.

"We are excited to execute this financing which will allow Anaconda to commence work at its recently expanded, highly prospective Tilt Cove Project. This project consists of a large, recently assembled land package that includes the prospective host rocks along-strike from the past producing, high-grade, Nugget Pond mine, which had an average mill grade of 9.85 g/t gold. We will also continue advancing the high-grade Goldboro Gold Project, both from the perspective of expanding and upgrading the mineral resource and advancing the project towards a construction decision. Furthermore, we expect to continue drilling around our existing mining operations in the Baie Verte Mining District, with the aim of expanding the life of mine of the Company's Point Rousse Complex. This is a transformational time for Anaconda as it continues its growth trajectory in Atlantic Canada."

~ Kevin Bullock, Chief Executive Officer, Anaconda Mining Inc.

It is expected that the gross proceeds from the FT Unit portion of the Offering will be primarily used for exploration activities at Anaconda's Tilt Cove Project in Newfoundland and the high-grade Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, and the net proceeds from the Unit portion of the Offering are expected to be used for exploration around the Company's existing mine operations, the continued advancement of the Goldboro Gold Project, and general corporate purposes.

Any securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and applicable Canadian securities laws and such other further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX.

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. By virtue of their participation, the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" under applicable securities laws. The Company expects to release a material change report including details with respect to the related party transaction less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner. As the related party transaction will not exceed specified limits and will constitute a distribution of securities for cash, it is expected that neither a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval will be required in connection with the Offering.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P. Geo., VP Exploration with Anaconda, a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, bit is not limited to, information with respect to the Offering, the use of proceeds and the TSX acceptance of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Anaconda to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Anaconda's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on www.sedar.com. Although Anaconda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Anaconda does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

