Revival Gold Approved to Drill at Arnett

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold Inc.” or the "Company"), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, announces the approval of a Plan Of Operations (“POO”) by the United States Forrest Service (“USFS”) to drill the Arnett gold project (“Arnett”) located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The POO provides for drilling at 53 locations on several prospective target areas across Arnett. Revival Gold Inc. plans to commence approximately 4,000 meters of drilling at Arnett by the end of this month.



“Revival Gold Inc. is now fully permitted to follow up on last season’s encouraging near-surface oxide gold drill results in the Haidee target area and to drill test several other new targets areas at Arnett”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “We acknowledge and appreciate the encouragement and cooperation of the USFS, Idaho State Government, county and municipal officials, and local citizens and businesses. As a responsible member of the Lemhi County business community and an employer of more than two dozen contractors and employees at Beartrack-Arnett, any success enjoyed by Revival Gold Inc. provides immediate benefits to the local economy”.

Revival Gold Inc. further reports that an additional three permit application processes are currently underway with the USFS in respect of potential drill sites to be located on the Company’s neighbouring Beartrack gold project (“Beartrack”). The Company is already permitted for drilling in the main areas of known mineralization at Beartrack and is pursuing the additional permits to test new targets areas located elsewhere within Revival Gold Inc.’s very large and prospective Beartrack land package.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold Inc. also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold Inc. has approximately 50 million shares outstanding as at June 14th, 2019. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify Mineral Resources Ltd., failure to convert estimated Mineral Resources Ltd. to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.