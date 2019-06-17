Power Ore Releases Webinar on Initial Drill Results on Opemiska Copper Complex Drilling

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore Inc." or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to release a webinar detailing its June 14, 2019 drill results and update on its drill program at the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex.

Click Here to View the Power Ore Inc. Webinar which is available any time

This brief webinar details what new information these first three drill holes provide and what Power Ore Inc. is expecting on the subsequent 20 holes whose results are pending. The webinar also discusses the calculations that go into copper equivalent grades and references global and Canadian average copper grades for open pit mines.

Notable intersections from Power Ore Inc.'s June 14 news release include:

1.41% copper equivalent over 58.1 metres starting at 49.9 metres down hole including 5.9% copper equivalent over 8.5 metres in hole OPM-19-02





0.72% copper equivalent over 23.6 metres starting at 51 metres down hole including 1.47% copper equivalent over 7.1 metres in hole OPM-19-01 (Twinned Hole of Historical Falconbridge Hole S-807)





0.24% copper equivalent over 79 metres starting at 33 metres down hole including 0.51% copper equivalent over 25.7 metres in hole OPM-19-03 (at the rhyolite contact, previously thought to be unmineralized)

Table 1: Summary of Significant Mineralized Intersections on Opemiska Project.

Hole ID Grade Interval

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Copper Eq

(%) Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Cobalt

(%) Zinc

(%) OPM-19-02 1.41% 0.82 0.69 5.08 0.01 0.04 58.1 49.4 107.5 INCLUDING 2.29% 1.96 0.24 11.57 0.01 0.08 10.8 49.4 61.3 AND 5.94% 2.87 3.85 16.63 0.02 0.09 8.5 99.0 107.5



















OPM-19-01 0.72% 0.39 0.29 4.23 0.01 0.12 23.6 51.0 74.6 INCLUDING 1.63% 0.79 0.78 8.69 0.01 0.37 7.1 51.0 58.1



















OPM-19-03 0.24% 0.15 0.06 3.20 0.001 0.03 79.0 33.0 112.0 INCLUDING 0.52% 0.34 0.15 6.10 0.002 0.02 25.7 33.0 58.7

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$2.65, US$1,325 and US$14.75, US$15.00 and US$1.15 respectively.

For information and updates on Power Ore Inc., please visit: www.powerore.com

And please follow us on Twitter @PowerOre

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Power Ore Inc. is a trade name of PowerOre Inc. PowerOre Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to PowerOre Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by PowerOre Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under PowerOre Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Power Ore Inc.