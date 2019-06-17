RNC Minerals Added to MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - RNC Minerals Corp. (TSX: RNX) ("Royal Nickel Corp." or "RNC") is pleased to announce that MVIS® has added RNC Minerals Corp. to its MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index.

Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented "Inclusion in the MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index is another major milestone for RNC. Our inclusion in the index should bring further liquidity and increased market visibility for RNC and reflects the company's growth as a gold producer and developer. With the recent closing of our acquisition of the Higginsville mine and mill from Westgold, the further confirmation of our model for high grade coarse gold at Beta Hunt, and our coming resource update for Beta Hunt at the end of the second quarter, today's announcement is another exciting development for RNC shareholders."

About MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index1

The modified market cap-weighted index tracks the performance of the most liquid junior companies in the global gold and silver mining industry. The pure-play index contains only companies that invest primarily in gold or silver, or generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold or silver mining or own properties that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold or silver mining when developed. The MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJ) has been licensed to underlie financial products with currently USD $4.9 billion in assets under management.

1. Source: www.mvis-indices.com

About RNC Minerals

RNC has a 100% interest in the producing Beta Hunt gold mine located in Western Australia where a significant high grade gold discovery - "Father's Day Vein" - was made. RNC is currently completing a 40,000 metre drill program, the results of which will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for Q2 2019. Beta Hunt Gold Resource Corp. potential is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections across a 4 km strike length which remain open in multiple directions adjacent to an existing 5 km ramp network. RNC has a 100% interest in the Higginsville Gold Operation in Western Australia, which is comprised of a low cost 1.3 Mtpa gold mill and a substantial portfolio of gold tenements. RNC also has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec which contains the second largest nickel reserve and ninth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC owns a 27% interest in Orford Mining Corp., a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. RNC has a strong management team and Board with over 100 years of mining experience. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Dumont Nickel – Cobalt Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to RNC's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although RNC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and RNC disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE RNC Minerals Corp.