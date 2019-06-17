Adventus Mining to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 20??

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Adventus Mining (TSX-V: ADZN, OTCQX: ADVZF) based in Toronto, focused on Copper, today announced that [Christian Kargl-Simard, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th

TIME: 10:00 AM

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

Recent Company Highlights

Adventus Announces Robust Results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the El Domo VMS Deposit http://www.adventuszinc.com/news/122523

Adventus Announces a C$12.1 Million Private Placement Led by a Strategic Investment by the Nobis Group of Ecuador http://www.adventuszinc.com/news/122524

Adventus closes C$12.1 million private placement led by the Nobis Group of Ecuador http://www.adventuszinc.com/news/122525

Adventus Mining

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. The focus of Adventus is the advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, incorporating the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

