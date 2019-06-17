Westhaven Resumes Drilling at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report that drilling has resumed on its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Westhaven completed 3,031 metres (m) of diamond drilling in eight holes this past winter at Shovelnose. That program continued to return bonanza gold grades, including the best hole ever drilled on the property (SN19-01: 12.66m of 39.31 g/t gold and 133.11 g/t Ag) and confirmed the potential for mineralization in the south fault block with the successful intersection of a gold mineralized vein zone in SN19-07. In addition, recent property wide exploration, including geophysics, soil sampling, prospecting and mapping, has identified several targets.

Drill Program

The company has deployed a second drill which will expedite defining and expanding the South Zone mineralization as well as drill testing prospective regional targets. Westhaven is planning on drilling 20,000 metres at the Shovelnose gold property in 2019.

Since 2018, Westhaven has completed 30 diamond drill holes for a total of 11,574m in the newly discovered South Zone. The limited drilling to date has located and traced substantial epithermal quartz veining over a strike length of 720 metres and a vertical range of 320 metres. The dimensions of this vein system remain to be determined and will require extensive drilling to test its full potential. The South Zone, as presently outlined, consists of two subparallel vein systems up to 490m in length (Veins 1 and 2) and related zones of sheeted quartz veinlets.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has read and takes responsibility for this release.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Talisker Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Talisker within 5 kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects will be subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30-day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period on any of Talisker’s properties outside this 5-kilometre radius.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Ventures Inc.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com