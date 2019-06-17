Telson Mining Corporation Reports Tahuehueto Underground Assays

Telson Mining Corp. (“Telson” or the “Company” (TSX-V, OTC Pink-SOHFF, Frankfurt-TSGN (formerly SQ82)) is pleased to once again report significant channel sample assay results from underground mine development at it’s Tahuehueto Project, a 1,000 tonne per day gold mine currently in construction development. Ongoing sampling during underground development continues to return results that verify the reserves and resources within the geological model and demonstrate the high quality of the gold mineralizing system at Tahuehueto.

Highlights

Width (m) Assays Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AuEq g/t 2.70 7.87 76 0.55 3.70 12.11 19.07 3.45 7.28 83 0.56 5.79 13.92 20.80 2.60 8.25 61 0.36 3.14 6.81 15.40 3.07 9.34 69 0.73 2.07 5.53 15.81 2.49 6.98 80 0.45 4.28 5.68 14.39 1.74 12.55 248 0.75 5.98 8.64 25.12

The above assay intervals are the weighted average results from several samples across one channel sample line. Individual samples for each channel line can be viewed in the full table below

Gold Equivalent Calculation: - Metal prices used in US$ – Au $1,204, Ag $14.20, Cu $2.80/lb, Pb $0.91/lb, Zn $1.09/lb

Formulas: 1st calculate a metal factor: for base metals (gold price/31.1 g/Troy oz)/ (base metal price*2.2kg/lb*10) = Base Metal Factor. For Silver Metal Factor = gold price/silver price.

AuEq grade = Gold grade + (Ag grade/Ag Factor) + (Cu grade/Cu Factor) + (Pb grade/ Pb Factor)+ (Zn grade/Zn factor). Investors are cautioned that gold equivalent values fluctuate with metal prices, are in-situ and will not be fully recoverable due to mining dilution, metal recovery loss during processing and final selling terms.

All the above samples were submitted to SGS De Mexico. S.A. de C.V. independent laboratory located in Durango city Mexico. Assay methods utilized were GE_FAA313 and GE_ICP14B for gold and silver respectively with over-limits followed up with GO_FAG303, Multi-element GE_ICP14B for lead and zinc with over-limits assayed with GO_ICP90Q. Additional detail on assay methodology used can be found on SGS website at https://www.sgs.mx/en/mining

Sample Lab

Certificate Width Assays Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AuEq g/t 2865 DU41662 0.90 0.05 3 0.00 0.18 0.63 0.57 2866 DU41662 0.90 9.81 111 0.60 6.72 12.30 23.19 2867 DU41662 0.80 15.73 69 0.50 2.43 7.59 23.31 Total 2.60 8.25 61 0.36 3.14 6.81 15.40 2868 DU41662 0.87 1.47 74 0.19 1.02 4.59 6.02 2869 DU41662 1.15 2.08 99 0.72 4.63 10.30 13.18 2870 DU41662 0.86 11.36 157 0.31 2.20 3.87 17.24 Total 2.88 4.67 109 0.44 2.81 6.66 12.23 2871 DU41662 0.65 7.22 81 0.55 4.45 10.30 17.75 2872 DU41662 0.90 9.17 130 0.72 9.12 11.50 23.71 2873 DU41662 1.00 0.49 58 0.59 2.26 5.06 6.43 2874 DU41662 0.90 12.97 65 0.39 7.35 28.80 36.05 Total 3.45 7.28 83 0.56 5.79 13.92 20.80 2875 DU41662 0.60 0.61 50 0.26 2.13 3.25 4.73 2876 DU41662 0.83 10.08 80 0.61 3.28 11.50 20.83 2877 DU41662 1.27 9.85 85 0.64 4.71 16.70 24.68 Total 2.70 7.87 76 0.55 3.70 12.11 19.07 2878 DU41662 0.80 1.58 34 0.17 1.66 2.99 4.97 2879 DU41662 1.40 3.65 59 0.42 1.57 2.71 7.51 2880 DU41662 0.90 9.61 104 0.76 13.10 15.60 28.52 Total 3.10 4.85 66 0.45 4.94 6.52 12.95 2881 DU41662 0.80 3.75 52 0.35 1.05 4.89 8.50 2882 DU41662 0.87 2.69 71 0.58 2.95 4.40 8.71 2883 DU41662 1.40 16.66 78 1.03 2.11 6.59 24.40 Total 3.07 9.34 69 0.73 2.07 5.53 15.81 2884 DU41662 0.70 2.36 7 0.06 0.08 0.37 2.81 2885 DU41662 0.66 1.68 15 0.09 0.52 1.56 3.24 2886 DU41662 1.16 7.87 70 0.48 1.98 4.17 13.07 Total 2.52 4.72 38 0.26 1.07 2.43 7.65 2887 DU41662 0.83 8.91 54 0.34 2.73 2.59 13.11 2888 DU41662 0.90 3.97 78 0.45 3.46 5.42 10.76 2889 DU41662 0.76 8.44 110 0.58 6.94 9.37 20.08 Total 2.49 6.98 80 0.45 4.28 5.68 14.39 2890 DU41662 0.84 2.10 81 0.55 3.02 3.55 7.70 2891 DU41662 0.90 22.30 403 0.93 8.74 13.40 41.38 Total 1.74 12.55 248 0.75 5.98 8.64 25.12 2892 DU41662 0.61 3.12 78 0.67 2.55 3.76 8.76 2893 DU41662 0.90 3.82 83 0.56 2.63 5.22 10.29 Total 1.51 3.54 81 0.60 2.60 4.63 9.67 2894 DU41662 0.64 3.94 53 0.11 0.68 1.63 6.10 2895 DU41662 0.80 1.66 54 0.56 1.83 3.42 6.26 2896 DU41662 0.67 0.84 40 0.31 1.90 2.13 4.11 Total 2.11 2.09 49 0.34 1.50 2.47 5.53

The assays presented above were collected as channel samples from a stope being prepared for production within the El Creston Zone on the 778S stope, (see below images for locations).

Figure 1 – Overhead of Tahuehueto Project

Figure 2 – El Creston Stope 778S

Figure 3 – El Creston Stope 778S Longitudinal Section

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Effective May 15, 2018 Telson declared commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine, which is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates with gold, silver and copper as by-products.

Telson's 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate averaging approximately 100 tonnes per day and shipping ore to a third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2019.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

Qualified Persons

This press release was prepared under the supervision and review of Ralph Shearing, P.Geol., President and Director of Telson Mining Corp., a Professional Geologist registered in Alberta as a member of the professional association APEGA, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

On behalf of the board of directors

(signed) “Ralph Shearing”

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company’s properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved, the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

