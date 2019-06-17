Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Its Vizcachitas Copper-Molybdenum Project

Vancouver, June 17, 2019 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") prepared for the Company's Vizcachitas Project under the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Reporting Standards has been filed with SEDAR. The results of the PEA were announced in the Company's news release dated June 5, 2019.

The PEA dated June 13, 2019, with an Effective Date of May 10, 2019 and titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", was prepared at Tetra Tech Chile by the following independent Qualified Persons (as defined by NI 43-101): Severino Modena, BSc, Mining Engineer, MAusIMM, Member of Chilean Mining Commission; José Luis Fuenzalida, BSc, Geologist, DESS, Member of Chilean Mining Commission; and Mario Riveros, BSc, Chemical and Industrial Engineer, Member of Chilean Mining Commission.

The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.losandescopper.com).

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a Canadian company focused on the development of the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. Vizcachitas is one of the largest, advanced copper projects in the Americas not held by a major mining company.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information; including, without limitation, the achievement and maintenance of planned production rates, the evolving legal and political policies of Chile, the volatility in the Chilean economy, military unrest or terrorist actions, metal and energy price fluctuations, favourable governmental relations, the availability of financing for activities when required and on acceptable terms, the estimation of Mineral Resources Ltd. and reserves, current and future environmental and regulatory requirements, the availability and timely receipt of permits, approvals and licenses, industrial or environmental accidents, equipment breakdowns, availability of and competition for future acquisition opportunities, availability and cost of insurance, labour disputes, land claims, the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's financial statements. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy, and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

