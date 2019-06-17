Squire Releases First Month Financial Results Since Acquiring First Phase of CoinGeek Cloud Computing Operations

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) announces its financial results for the first month of cloud computing operations for the month ended May 31, 2019. As previously announced, on May 1, 2019 Squire acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Freschette Limited (“Freschette”), which operates a cloud computing fleet of 20,500 units, representing 276 petahash/second (PH/s) of computing power operating in Kazakhstan. On the same date Taal Technologies SEZC (“Taal Tech”), a wholly owned Cayman Islands based subsidiary of Squire, entered into a cloud computing agreement with Freschette pursuant to which Taal Tech has exclusively engaged Freschette’s computing power in connection with its blockchain infrastructure support and cryptographic transaction verification activities.



Over the period from May 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019, Taal Tech realized a total of 306.76 Bitcoins (“BTC”) or estimated gross revenue of US$2.24 million for its first month of operations. Site operating costs in connection with operations for the period were US$1.23 million, resulting in cloud computing operating profit of US$1.01 million or cloud computing operating profit margin of 45%. Estimated gross revenue is measured based on the fair value of the BTC received at the time it is received. The fair value is determined using the estimated closing BTC index (BTC/USD) price each day per a third party quotation provider. To determine estimated gross revenue, the Company is relying on data available from a third party quotation provider to be an accurate representation of the closing price for the digital assets.

These numbers as reported are not audited. Financial results of Squire for the three months and six months ended June 31, 2019 will be available on Squire’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com in due course. The results presented in this report are not indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing and operating cloud computing data infrastructure and system technologies to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated SHA-256 derived digital assets.

