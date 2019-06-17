Moneta Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting

Symbol: TSX: ME

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX:ME) (OTC:MPUCF) (XETRA:MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Company") announced approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2019 at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on June 14, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 88,895,582, representing 33.32% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The eight director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands with proxies received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent









Warren Bates 74,791,840 90.82% 7,557,435 9.18%









Rodney A. Cooper 74,797,345 90.83% 7,551,930 9.17%









Kevin B. Heather 74,717,345 90.73% 7,631,930 9.27%









Alex D. Henry 75,452,518 91.62% 6,896,757 8.38%









Gary V. O'Connor 75,002,840 91.08% 7,346,435 8.92%









Ian C. Peres 73,582,353 89.35% 8,766,922 10.65%









Patricia Sheahan 74,238,231 90.15% 8,111,044 9.85%









Mark Wayne 75,402,518 91.56% 6,946,757 8.44%

Final voting results, on all matters voted on at the Meeting, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Moneta

The Company holds a 100% interest in 6 core gold projects strategically located along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the Timmins Gold Camp with over 85 million ounces of past gold production. The projects consist of the Golden Highway, North Tisdale, Nighthawk Lake, DeSantis East, Kayorum and Denton projects. The Golden Highway Project covers 12 kilometres of prospective ground along the DPFZ of which 4 km hosts the current 43-101 mineral resource estimate comprised of an indicated resource of 383,400 ounces gold contained within 2.59 Mt @ 4.61 g/t Au and a total of 873,200 ounces gold contained within 6.46 Mt @ 4.21 g/t Au in the inferred category at a 3.00 g/t Au cut-off.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetaporcupine.com or email us at info@monetaporcupine.com.

