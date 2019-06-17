Menü Artikel
Moneta Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting

June 17, 2019

TSX: ME

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 -  Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX:ME) (OTC:MPUCF) (XETRA:MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Company") announced approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2019 at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on June 14, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 88,895,582, representing 33.32% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The eight director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands with proxies received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent





Warren Bates

74,791,840

90.82%

7,557,435

9.18%





Rodney A. Cooper

74,797,345

90.83%

7,551,930

9.17%





Kevin B. Heather

74,717,345

90.73%

7,631,930

9.27%





Alex D. Henry

75,452,518

91.62%

6,896,757

8.38%





Gary V. O'Connor

75,002,840

91.08%

7,346,435

8.92%





Ian C. Peres

73,582,353

89.35%

8,766,922

10.65%





Patricia Sheahan

74,238,231

90.15%

8,111,044

9.85%





Mark Wayne

75,402,518

91.56%

6,946,757

8.44%

 

Final voting results, on all matters voted on at the Meeting, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Moneta

The Company holds a 100% interest in 6 core gold projects strategically located along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the Timmins Gold Camp with over 85 million ounces of past gold production. The projects consist of the Golden Highway, North Tisdale, Nighthawk Lake, DeSantis East, Kayorum and Denton projects. The Golden Highway Project covers 12 kilometres of prospective ground along the DPFZ of which 4 km hosts the current 43-101 mineral resource estimate comprised of an indicated resource of 383,400 ounces gold contained within 2.59 Mt @ 4.61 g/t Au and a total of 873,200 ounces gold contained within 6.46 Mt @ 4.21 g/t Au in the inferred category at a 3.00 g/t Au cut-off.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetaporcupine.com or email us at info@monetaporcupine.com.

SOURCE Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.



Contact
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO and Chief Geologist, 416-357-3319; Ian C. Peres, President and CFO, 416-579-3040
Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
895461
CA6092861096
www.monetaporcupine.com
