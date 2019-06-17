Lydian Announces Update on Police Inaction

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Lydian International Ltd. (TSX:LYD) (“Lydian” or the “Company”) announced today that trespassers and their property remain on the Company’s Amulsar Project site despite prior Court rulings.



The Administrative Court of Armenia has ordered the Police to remove trespassers and their property from the Company’s Amulsar Project site. The Court’s decision was to be enforced within 30 days, if not appealed by the Police. Since the Police had not appealed the Court’s decision within 30 days after the Court’s ruling, Lydian was expecting the trespassers and their belongings to be removed by the Police, and Lydian’s access to the site restored.

The Police have informed Lydian in writing that the Police believe they have compiled with the Court ruling by re-locating some of the trespassers’ trailers blocking the Amulsar access roads to other locations. However, Lydian’s full access to the site has not been restored. Lydian believes the trespassing continues and that the Police have not enforced the Court’s ruling.

Lydian, thus, has filed a motion with the Court asking for an additional ruling in the dispute. Lydian understands the motion is likely to be heard within the next 20 days.

Mr. Edward Sellers, Interim CEO and President of Lydian International Ltd. commented on the matter: “Lydian had welcomed the recent rulings of Armenian courts in support of Lydian’s position with respect to illegal road blockades. Lydian has been deprived of its legal right to operate since June 2018. We consider the Court’s ruling to be a recognition of the illegality of the trespassing and a call to the Police to restore Lydian’s uninterrupted access to its property at Amulsar. Until full access to the Amulsar site has been restored, Lydian considers that the Police have not fulfilled their obligations to enforce orders of the Court. Lydian will pursue all legal options to protect its rights.”

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer focusing on construction at its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project, located in south-central Armenia. However, illegal blockades have prevented access to Amulsar since late June 2018. Amulsar will be a large-scale, low-cost operation with production targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life. Estimated Mineral Resources Ltd. contain 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces as outlined in the Q1 2017 Technical Report. Existing Mineral Resources Ltd. beyond current reserves and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the mine life. Lydian is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk.

