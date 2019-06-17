Treasury Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 - Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury Metals Inc." or the "Company") (TSX:TML), a gold exploration and development company focused on Goliath Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, is pleased to provide below the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 12, 2019.

At the Meeting, a total of 29,129,659 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;



(ii) appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

The five nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders on a show of hands, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those in person, were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For (#) Shares Voted For (%) Shares Withheld (#) Shares Withheld (%) Doug Bache 25,312,310 98.03 509,561 1.97 William Fisher 25,313,699 98.03 508,172 1.97 Marc Henderson 25,727,896 99.64 93,975 0.36 Christophe Vereecke 25,314,949 98.04 506,922 1.96 Flora Wood 25,727,936 99.64 93,935 0.36

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting are filed on SEDAR.

About Treasury Metals Inc.:

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold focused exploration and development company with assets in Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "TML" and on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol TSRMF. Treasury Metals Inc.'s 100% owned Goliath Gold Project in northwestern Ontario is slated to become one of Canada's next producing gold mines. With first-rate infrastructure currently in place and gold mineralization extending to surface, Treasury Metals Inc. plans on the initial development of an open pit gold mine to feed a 2,500 per day processing plant with subsequent underground operations in the latter years of the mine life. Goldeye Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian subsidiary of Treasury Metals Inc. Goldeye's flagship property is Weebigee, located near Sandy Lake in Northwestern Ontario, and there are two additional properties in Ontario (Gold Rock and Shining Tree-Fawcett).

