Royal Road Minerals Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, June 17, 2019 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Ardem Keshishian has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has not yet appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.
Management and the board of directors would like the thank Mr. Keshishian for his service and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact: Dr. Timothy Coughlin President and Chief Executive Officer
