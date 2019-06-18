Vanstar announces AGM results and the election of directors

LA PRAIRIE, June 17, 2019 - Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. announces that the seven candidates designated in the management proxy circular dated May 10, 2019 were elected to the Corporation’s Board of Directors during the shareholders' annual meeting held in Longueuil on June 13, 2019.



The shareholders were represented in person or by proxy by 20,241,497 class A shares, or 42.65% of the 47,463,328 outstanding class A shares.

Voting results are presented below:

Percentage of votes in favour of the nomination of the directors proposed varies from 82.78% to 100%. Thus, MM. Guy Morissette, Pascal Germain, Eric Beauchêsne, Eric Gervais, Gary Claytens, Jonathan Hamel and Martin Richard were re-elected directors of the company.

The appointment of Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA, as Independent auditor for the Company was approved at 100%.

The amendment of the stock option plan was approved at 88.77%.

