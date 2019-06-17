Universal Copper Amends Poplar Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper Ltd." or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce that it has signed an Amending Agreement dated May 25, 2019 with the Vendor of its Poplar Property whereby the Company and the Vendor have agreed to revise the time in which the Company fulfils its cash payments and exploration obligations as set out in the original Option Agreement. In consideration for extending the time in which to fulfil the Company's obligations (see below), the Company and the Vendor have agreed that a further consideration of 2,000,000 shares of Universal Copper Ltd. be issued to the Vendor within 3 days of Exchange Approval of the Amending Agreement.

Extension for Cash Payments as follows:

Pay $50,000 to the Vendor by May 17th, 2020.

Pay $100,000 to the Vendor by November 17th, 2021.

Pay $150,000 to the Vendor by November 17th, 2022.

Pay $600,000 to the Vendor by November 17th, 2023.

Pay $3,500,000 to the Vendor by November 17th, 2024.

Extension in which to incur Exploration Expenditures as follows:

Complete $1,200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Mineral Claim(s) by May 25th, 2020. (Approx. $500,000 completed to date)

Complete $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Mineral Claim(s) by Dec 17th, 2022.

