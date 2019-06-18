Canadian Premium Sand Announces Resignation of Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, June 17, 2019 - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CPS) announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Robert (Bob) D. Archibald as Chief Operating Officer. “On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Bob for his time and dedication to CPS over the past year and, in particular, his efforts in advancing our Wanipigow Sand Project to where it is today,” stated Glenn Leroux, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.” The Company is not seeking a replacement for Mr. Archibald.



About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is an exploration stage company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CPS”.

