Menü Artikel
Suche
 

B2Gold Announces Voting Results from the Election of its Board of Directors

05:18 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 14, 2019. 

At the Meeting, the director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company, dated May 15, 2019, were elected as directors of B2Gold Corp. to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Name

Total Votes in Favour
(%)

Total Votes
Withheld/Abstained
(%)

Outcome of Vote

Clive Johnson

742,311,185 (95.55%)

34,599,356 (4.5%)

Approved

Robert Cross

712,716,416 (91.74%)

64,194,125 (8.26%)

Approved

Robert Gayton

741,168,058 (95.40%)

35,742,483 (4.60%)

Approved

Jerry Korpan

748,652,597 (96.36%)

28,257,944 (3.64%)

Approved

Bongani Mtshisi

775,930,317 (99.87%)

980,224 (0.13%)

Approved

Kevin Bullock

776,101,349 (99.90%)

809,192 (0.10%)

Approved

George Johnson

776,134,815 (99.90%)

775,726 (0.10%)

Approved

Robin Weisman

773,828,234 (99.60%)

3,082,307 (0.40%)

Approved

 

The resolutions with respect to the appointment of auditors, the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan and Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation were also approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.

Webcast/Dial-in Playback Details

A playback version of the Meeting will be available for two weeks after the event by dialing +1 416-764-8677 (local – Toronto) or +1 888-390-0541 (toll free – North America). The playback passcode is 237654#.

You may also listen to the event via webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1493/30628.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world's new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold Corp. has five operating gold mines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso and Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF B2Gold Corp.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold Corp., please visit the Company website at www.B2Gold Corp..com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371

imaclean@B2Gold Corp..com

kbromley@B2Gold Corp..com

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/B2Gold Corp.-announces-voting-results-from-the-election-of-its-board-of-directors-300870013.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0M889
CA11777Q2099
www.b2gold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap