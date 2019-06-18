Pure Spodumene Nature of Piedmont Lithium Ore Body

Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of mineralogical analysis on samples of mineralized pegmatites and composite samples from Piedmont’s Core, Central, and Sunnyside Properties. All testwork to date effectively demonstrates that lithium occurs almost exclusively within spodumene in Piedmont’s mineral resource.

Table 1: Average XRD Analysis Results from 46 Drill Core and Composite Samples of Piedmont Ore Mineralogy Average Wt. (%) of Mineral Types Core Property Central Property Sunnyside Property Semi-quantitative Samples (13 Samples) Quantitative Samples (19 Samples) Composite Variability Samples (10 Samples) Quantitative Samples (3 Samples) Quantitative Sample (1 Sample) Lithium-bearing minerals Spodumene 17.8 19.9 16.6 15.9 14.8 Petalite - - - - - Lepidolite - - - - - Zinnwaldite - - - - - Holmquistite - - 0.5 - - Non-lithium bearing minerals 82.2 80.1 82.9 84.1 85.2 Total 100 100 100 100 100

Piedmont has been advised that the character of its ore body is unusual and highly positive, which will allow for a simplified flowsheet to produce strong lithium recoveries. Many of the spodumene projects currently producing or under development contain multiple lithium-bearing minerals (petalite, lepidolite, zinnwaldite, etc. as well as spodumene).

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “As the market’s understanding of lithium processing evolves, it will become increasingly clear that mineralogy and metallurgy are the fundamental building blocks of a successful hard-rock lithium business. Our testwork confirms what we have always suspected – the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt is exceptional not only in scale but in terms of mineralogy. When combined with the shallow nature of our ore body and the capital and operating cost advantages of our location, we are excited about the upcoming resource, metallurgical and scoping study updates.”

