BeMetals identifies priority targets and designs underground drilling program for the high-grade, South Mountain zinc-silver project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 - BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified a series of significant priority high-grade target zones at its South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Property") in southwestern Idaho, U.S.A. The target zones have been determined from the compilation and modelling of historical geological and sampling information from two levels of existing underground development, including areas of previous mine stoping. In addition, all existing underground and surface drilling data have been included in the targeting study. An important data set in identifying the priority target zones were the results from previous underground channel sampling of the Sonneman Level ribs at South Mountain.

Highlights from Rib-Sampling Program

DMEA Zones 1/2/3; 39.62m @ 16.76% Zinc ("Zn"), 140.91 grams per tonne ("g/t") Silver ("Ag"), 3.08 g/t Gold ("Au"), 0.78% Copper ("Cu") and 0.38% Lead ("Pb")

Muck Bay #4 Zone; 7.01m @ 14.69% Zn, 246.17 g/t Ag, 0.34% Cu and 0.65% Pb

Laxey Zone; 12.19m @ 16.44% Zn, 478.97 g/t Ag, 0.68 g/t Au, 0.70% Cu and 0.86% Pb

The rib-sampling results indicate the high-grade and polymetallic nature of the South Mountain deposit, as illustrated in Table 1 below, across a number of currently identified, closely spaced, mineralized bodies forming the deposit. Orientations of these samples are predominantly from the rib along the length of the drift, which is approximately along strike of the deposit, or from the ribs of the cross-cuts adjacent to the drift. Figures 1 and 2 illustrate the location of the rib-sampling program results conducted in 2013 and 2014.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals, commented, "As we continue to work through the historical information at South Mountain, with input from Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., the Optionees, the full extent and exciting upside of the project is becoming more apparent. The underground rib-sampling of the Sonneman Level demonstrates the significant, high-grade, nature of the polymetallic mineralization.

Select targets will be tested through the completion of a 2,500m underground core-drilling program in 2019. The drilling program is expected to start upon site re-establishment and modest amounts of re-equipping at the Sonneman Level development."

UNDERGROUND RIB-SAMPLING AND PRORITY TARGET LOCATIONS

Table 1 below shows the results of the 2013-2014 rib-sampling program that provides four initial priority targets for underground drill testing. The sampled mineralized zones are characterised by high-grade zinc and silver grades with additional copper and lead values.

Table 1: Sonneman Level Channel Sampling Results at South Mountain Deposit, 2012-2013

Zone

Name Sample Series

ID From Station (feet) Length (metres) Zinc % Silver g/t Gold g/t Copper % Lead % DMEA 1/2/3 OGT1616

71-02 30.0 39.62 16.76 140.91 3.08 0.78 0.38 MUCK BAY #4

(Sonneman

Drift) OGT1617

14-22 9.0 7.01 14.69 246.17 0.34 1.17 0.65 MUCK BAY #4 (Refuge Bay) OGT1617

14-22 76.9 4.60 14.04 282.51 0.34 2.30 0.59 MUCK BAY #3 OGT1617

24-30 0.0 12.19 5.63 198.85 0.00 0.28 2.83 LAXEY MUCK BAY #1 OGT1617

35-9 0.0 12.19 16.44 478.97 0.68 0.70 0.86

Figure 1 below illustrates the location of the historical rib-sampling zones on a plan view of the Sonneman and Laxey underground developments. These four priority target zones are further supported by the integration of underground geological mapping and resource modelling of existing drilling data. In addition to these zones the Texas target provides another priority for drill testing based upon historical surface and underground drilling compilations.

Figure 2 is a long section through the South Mountain deposit showing; the location of the rib-sampling, related priority targets, the Texas Zone target and planned boreholes to test the mineralization. The planned drilling is principally designed as a series of fans to test the down plunge extension potential of the deposit, and to scope the optimum borehole spacing that may be required to expand the current resource. A number of other valid targets have also been identified, in close proximity to the priority targets, and these will be scheduled for drill testing, partially guided, by results of the initial drilling.

THE SOUTH MOUNTAIN PROJECT

South Mountain is a polymetallic development project focused on high-grade zinc and is located approximately 70 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho (see Figure 3). The Project was intermittently mined from the late 1800s to the late 1960's and its existing underground workings remain intact and well maintained. Historic production at the Project has largely come from skarn-hosted and high-grade massive sulphide bodies that remain open at depth and along strike. According to historical smelter records, approximately 53,642 tons of ore have been mined to date. These records also indicate average grades; 14.5% Zn, 363.42 g/t Ag, 1.98 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, and 1.4% Cu were realised.

The Project is largely on and surrounded by private surface land, and as such, the permitting and environmental aspects of the Project are expected to be straightforward. Permits are in place for underground exploration activities and BeMetals does not anticipate significant barriers to any future development at the Project.

Since 2008, the Optionees of the project have completed some 27 drill holes for a total of 5,500 metres on the Property. Thus far, drill results have been encouraging and significant potential exists to increase the known mineral resource with additional drilling, as well as to expand the existing measured and indicated mineral resource classifications with in-fill drilling.

Table 2. NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Statement for the South Mountain Project - April 1, 2019

Mineral Resources at 6.04% ZnEq Cut-off Classification Zinc Equivalent Resource Contained Metal Short Tons ZnEq lbs ZnEq % Zn lbs Zn% Ag oz Ag opt Au oz Au opt Pb lbs Pb % Cu lbs Cu % x1000 x1000 x1000 x1000 x1000 x1000 x1000 Measured 63.2 22,200 17.57 14,700 11.64 237 3.745 4.0 0.063 600 0.483 700 0.566 Indicated 106.7 37,800 17.72 21,500 10.08 576 5.398 7.0 0.066 2,100 0.983 1,600 0.766 Measured +

Indicated 169.9 60,000 17.66 36,200 10.66 813 4.783 11.0 0.065 2,700 0.797 2,300 0.692 Inferred 363.2 120,800 16.63 70,500 9.70 2,029 5.585 16.3 0.045 8,700 1.202 5,200 0.696

The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is April 1, 2019. The QP for the estimate is Mr. Randall K. Martin of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, is independent of BeMetals Corp. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources that are part of the mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality and continuity. Inferred mineral resources may not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource is reported at an underground mining cutoff of 6.04% Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq") within coherent wireframe models. The ZnEq calculation and cutoff is based on the following assumptions: an Au price of US$1,231/oz, Ag price of US$16.62/oz, Pb price of US$0.93/lb., Zn price of US$1.10/lb. and Cu price of $2.54/lb.; metallurgical recoveries of 75% for Au, 70% for Ag, 87% for Pb, 96% for Zn and 56% for Cu, assumed mining cost of US$70/ton, process costs of US$25/ton, general and administrative costs of US$7.50/ton, smelting and refining costs of US$25/ton. Based on the stated prices and recoveries the ZnEq formula is calculated as follows; ZnEq = (Au grade * 43.71) + (Ag grade * 0.55) + (Pb grade * 0.77) + (Cu grade * 1.35) + (Zn grade). Rounding may result in apparent differences when summing tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in imperial units.

About BEMETALS CORP.

BeMetals' founding Directors include Clive Johnson, Roger Richer, Tom Garagan and John Wilton. BeMetals is a new base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a significant base metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage base metals projects. The Company's growth strategy is led by a strong Board, key members of which have an extensive proven record of accomplishment in delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world. The Board, its Advisors, and senior management also provide outstanding deal flow of projects to BeMetals based upon their extensive network of contacts in the International Minerals Corp. business.

The technical information in this news release for BeMetals, has been reviewed and approved by John Wilton, CGeol FGS, CEO and President of BeMetals, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF BeMetals Corp.

"John Wilton"

John Wilton

President, CEO and Director

