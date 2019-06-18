Gold Rush Inc. Announces New Management Team

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Inc. (TSX.V GDBO; OTCV SGRWF) (“Gold Rush”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dawn Evans-Lamswood M.Sc., P.Geo.; Brian Bergert, MSc., P.Geo. Geological Advisor; and Derek Wilton, PhD, P.Geo., Geological Advisor. This accomplished team has spent well over a decade working and proving up the world class Voisey’s Bay nickel, copper and cobalt deposit in Labrador. Voisey’s Bay, now owned by Vale, ranks as one of the largest mineral deposits in Canadian history.



Conan Taylor, President, stated, “I’m pleased to welcome these three experienced and accomplished individuals to the technical team of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Inc. We are moving forward with a strong management team that is focused on operational excellence. They will be spearheading progression of our mature gold projects in British Columbia as well as expanding our portfolio of assets both regionally and internationally.”

Dawn Evans-Lamswood, P.Geo stated “we were originally attracted to Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. because of the significant resource assets in the historic Likely Gold Rush camp. The Likely Gold Rush camp is a complex tectonic zone with. Ubiquitous gold discoveries throughout this property are with significant economic value. The project success will be advanced through innovative models developed by our Gold Rush technical team. Discovery models proven by the team on recent nickel discoveries and other commodities will be applied to this system, proving the economic potential. Using preparatory methods, the technical team will utilize geophysical, geological and physical properties to source high grade gold. The technical expertise our team brings should prove significant in assisting continued project value.”

These tools were used to identify extensive mineralization at Voisey’s Bay West, a 65,000 hectare area immediately adjacent to the renowned NI, Cu, and Co deposit in northern Labrador.

DAWN EVANS-LAMSWOOD M.Sc., P.Geo.

Ms. Evans-Lamswood's has worked for close to three decades throughout Canada and internationally. She is known for forging sustainable exploration in Labrador. Within Labrador, she has varied experience ranging from regional mapping to detailed terrain mapping. Dawn’s career has been synchronous with the discovery and development of the Voisey’s Bay Ni, Cu, Co deposit in Labrador. She brought her scientific acumen to resolving the geological obstacles to development and to continued mineral discoveries at Voisey’s Bay. During this tenure, she was key to the discoveries of the Eastern Deeps and Reid Brook deposits, giving underground potential to the deposit. Her research has been conducted with leading academic experts in Nickel mineralization resulting in several papers and presentations documenting the origins of the VB-type of Ni deposits. Dawn started in 1997 with the Voisey’s Bay project as a structural geologist and ended her tenor on the project in 2017 as Exploration Manager, Brown Field Exploration, Vale, North Atlantic, NL Ltd. Dawn has received a number of accolades through her career including: “Geoscientist of the Year” award in 2016 from the NL section of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) and in 2018, the Merit Award from the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEG-NL). She has also served on many committees supporting her field, including: PEG-NL (elected board member), Conflict Committee, Professional Engineers and Geoscientists NL (PEGNL), Mentor, Women in Science and Engineering, Member, Women of Influence, Vale and Women in Mining CIIM National (Trail Blazer Award Committee).

BRIAN BERGERT MSc, P.Geo: Geological Advisor

Brian received a B.Sc. in Geophysics in 1994, and later obtained his M.Sc. from York University in 1996 specializing in Time series and Data Analysis. Upon graduation, Brian spent five years as a field Geophysicist working for Quantec Geoscience in North and South America. Brian then worked for 15 years as a geophysicist for Inco which later became a part of Vale. He started at Inco with major responsibility for the Voisey’s Bay nickel project, and was a principal member of the team that discovered the deposit that would become the future underground operation. After the takeover by Vale, Brian was quickly transferred to international work and was subsequently given the responsibility for best practices in global geophysics. Over his career, Brian has gained extensive experience collecting, processing and interpreting geophysical data.

DEREK WILTON PhD, P.Geo: Geological Advisor

Derek Wilton is an Honorary Research Professor (retired Dec. 2018) in the Department of Earth Sciences, Memorial University. He has been engaged in geological research in Newfoundland, and most especially Labrador, elsewhere in Canada and internationally since 1984. Most of his research has been conducted in Labrador, from Cape Chidley to the Straits to Labrador West. His most recent expedition was the subject of a Nature of Things episode on the Geologic Journey series. He has supervised and/or co-supervised over 120 senior undergraduate and graduate student theses. He has authored or co-authored over 40 papers in refereed journals, 30 books (including chapters, short course notes, field trip guidebooks and book reviews), 45 refereed government papers, over 180 published abstracts, and in excess of 225 contract reports for industry government and aboriginal groups. In 2013, he received the inaugural “Geoscientist of the Year” award from the NL section of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM). He has received both the Education Award and the Merit Award from the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEG-NL). He was elected an International Fellow of the Explorers Club in 2010, and elected as Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in 2013. His research was recognized by Royal Canadian Geographical Society as one of “Seven Amazing Projects in 2018".

About Gold Rush

Gold Rush is focused on identifying economic gold mineralization located in the alluvial tertiary channels in the prolific historic producing Cariboo district of BC. Gold Rush is working with an experienced technical mining team to develop specific gold recovery equipment meant to enhance recovery from the mining operations. In addition Gold Rush has recently enlisted and brought in the experienced technical operations management to help facilitate and improve results.

