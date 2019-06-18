Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Project Update and Conference Attendance

TORONTO and NUCLA, June 18, 2019 - Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) is providing the following updates:



Sunday Mine Complex Vanadium Project Update

Western wishes to announce commencement of the Sunday Mine Complex Vanadium Project (the “Project”). Yesterday the Sunday Mine and the St. Jude Mine portals were opened. The Company’s Chief Geologist Dr. Kaiwen Wu has increased the scope of the project to also include the Carnation Mine; this will be the third of the five individual permitted and developed mines. Historical geological and mining data analysis of the sandstone hosted deposits has provided over a half dozen initial target locations for sampling to identify high grade vanadium zones. Following bulk sampling, vanadium ore samples will be delivered to prospective customers around the world.

Commercial power has been switched on at SMC and mine opening requirements have been completed with Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (CDRMS) and Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). The Company has hired Trenton Davis’ International Diggers, LLC as mining contractor to supplement the underground efforts of Western’s in-house mining team. Notably, the International Diggers team has vast historical experience at the SMC, having last mined it in 2009 before the SMC was placed on standby.

As Western continues to advance the Project, additional milestones and updates will be provided to shareholders and investors.

John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals and Natural Resources Conference 2019

Western announces its attendance at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals and Natural Resources Conference 2019 to be held in Holmdel, New Jersey on June 19th and 20th. Western’s Chief Executive Officer George Glasier will be presenting beginning at 9:10am ET on Wednesday June 19th. Mr. Glasier will be providing a general update on the Company which shall include discussion of the vanadium markets, the Project, and the U.S. Section 232 uranium petition. The event will be webcast and interested parties are invited to view the webcast live, however a replay will subsequently be made available.

Access and supporting information will also be facilitated through both the Media and Events pages in the News & Media section of the Company website at: http://western-uranium.com/. This is also available directly from the conference provider at Wall Street Webcast- Western 6/19/2019 9:10am ET.



About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of ablation mining technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” or a “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans; whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company’s business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedar.com, for a more detailed review of those risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier

President and CEO

970-864-2125

gglasier@western-uranium.com

Robert Klein

Chief Financial Officer

908-872-7686

rklein@western-uranium.com