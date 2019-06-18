GoldON Accelerates Exploration Adding Second Crew to Focus on Block B of West Madsen Property in Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp

West Madsen Property adjoins Pure Gold's Madsen Project where a 12,000-metre drilling program is underway

VICTORIA, June 18, 2019 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is adding a second crew to the on-going exploration program on the West Madsen gold property recently optioned from Great Bear Resources Ltd. (see news release of May 28, 2019). The second crew will mobilize to West Madsen Block B while the first crew continues its focus on West Madsen Block A that is on-strike and contiguous with Pure Gold's Madsen Project.

A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey performed by Great Bear in the fall of 2017 (see Great Bear news release from November 14, 2017) on Block B identified two primary gold targets: 1) a prominent northeast to southwest magnetic linear, and 2) strong evidence of large-scale folding. Figure 1 shows mapping performed by the Ontario Geological Survey identifying this unit as mafic volcanic rocks and it has been described in regional reports as the on-strike extension of the Red Lake greenstone belt. Also shown is a refolded axial trace of large folds in the adjacent intermediate volcanic rocks, known to be critical to grade enrichment at Great Bear's recent high-grade gold discovery at the Dixie project and within many other Red Lake District gold deposits including the Newmont Goldcorp Corp. Red Lake mine.

"The prospective stratigraphy and structural trends identified on West Madsen Block B by both the historic mapping and magnetic trends from the 2017 survey have warranted mobilizing a second prospecting crew to work concurrently with the crew on Block A," said Michael Romanik president of GoldON.

R. Bob Singh, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Corp. Division where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 11-kilometre breadth of the property. GoldON has 13,834,782 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its spring/summer work programs.

