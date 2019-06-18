American Pacific Mining Announces Start of Key Geophysical Survey at the High-Grade Tuscarora Gold Project

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that OceanaGold US Holdings (“OceanaGold”), joint venture partner at the Tuscarora Gold Project, has commenced a comprehensive geophysical survey, known as CSAMT (Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magneto-tellurics). The study will be conducted by Zonge International, a well-known geophysical services company based in Reno, Nevada USA.



“This non-intrusive, low-impact CSAMT survey will highlight key target exploration zones, showing the electrically resistive and conductive areas throughout the entire Tuscarora project area,” commented APM’s President, Eric Saderholm. “Layering this information with previously collected data will be essential in the design of the fast-approaching drill campaign that OceanaGold will conduct this summer.”

CSAMT raw data will be processed and interpreted, with results anticipated in early July.

The gravity survey that commenced in May (refer to press release dated June 4, 2019), has also been completed and data interpretation is in progress. For more information on the Tuscarora Gold Project, please visit this link: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

Forward-looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.



Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.