White Metal Receives Approval of Transactions to Acquire Namibian Copper Assets and Closes Financings

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to acquire certain mineral properties in Namibia. Through a binding letter of intent between White Metal and Taranis Resources and Investments CC (the "Taranis LOI") and a binding letter of intent between White Metal and Altan Minerals and Investment CC (the "Altan LOI") the Company is acquiring four Exclusive Prospecting Licences ("EPL"s) that cover several advanced-stage prospects located in two regions of Namibia prospective for copper deposits (see Company news release dated May 13, 2019). White Metal is also pleased to announce that it has closed its financing of $540,000 (see Company news release dated May 27, 2019) and its financing of $160,000 (see Company news releases dated June 7, 2019 and June 12, 2019).





Michael Stares, President & CEO of the Company, stated, "We are very excited to have been approved by the exchange for the acquisition of these projects located in Namibia, a jurisdiction well-known for its support of mining, and we look forward to advancing these attractive copper projects."





Licence EPL 7071 , the subject of the Taranis LOI, covers approximately 19805 ha, including the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit which is known to extend over 600 metres in strike length and up to 400 metres down-dip (see INV Metals news release dated August 3, 2011). Situated within the Kaoko Belt and hosted by metasedimentary strata, the Okohongo Deposit is considered analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Okohongo Deposit contains Inferred Mineral Resources of 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% Cu and 17.75 g/t Ag, using a 0.3% Cu cut-off (Table 1; INV Metals Inc. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date March 31, 2011).







Table 1. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project, Namibia.

Cut-off Specific Gravity Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (tonnes) Ag (ounces) Category 0.0 2.45 11,691,539 1.01 15.85 117,645 5,957,874 Inferred 0.1 2.45 11,682,796 1.01 15.86 117,640 5,957,640 Inferred 0.2 2.45 11,453,414 1.02 16.13 117,219 5,940,047 Inferred 0.3 2.45 10,196,456 1.12 17.75 114,046 5,818,534 Inferred 0.4 2.45 9,535,538 1.17 18.66 111,731 5,719,226 Inferred 0.5 2.45 8,705,239 1.24 19.73 107,993 5,522,454 Inferred 0.6 2.45 8,142,684 1.29 20.50 104,877 5,366,572 Inferred 0.7 2.45 7,366,110 1.35 21.61 99,810 5,116,714 Inferred 0.8 2.45 6,379,793 1.45 23.16 92,402 4,750,190 Inferred

source: Technical Report on the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property in Northwest Namibia, INV Metals Inc.; Prepared By: Caracle Creek International Consulting (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, Effective March 31, 2011.

Licences EPL 7028, 7029, and 7030, the subject of the Altan LOI, are located about 150 km east of capital city of Windhoek, Namibia and cover about 65 km of prospective stratigraphy in the Kalahari Copper Belt which extends eastward into Botswana where several major copper deposits occur and are being financed at present (e.g., Cupric Canyon Capital news release dated February 25th, 2019).

Six historical copper deposits occur within these three licences along with other zones with anomalous copper in historical drill core intercepts which the Company believes can be expanded upon through future exploration. Historical resources (Table 2) are contained within these three mining licenses and were published by the Geological Survey of Namibia (Resources of Namibia, 1999).

Table 2. Historical Mineral Resources from the Witvlei-Dordabis Areas, Namibia.

Deposit Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) EPL Dordabis98 290,000 1.70 - 7030

200,000 0.50 - 7030 Gemsbokvley214 447,000 1.75 - 7028 Christiadore104 1,200,000 2.27 - 7028 Highlight drill holes: 2.5% Cu over 9m; 2.9% Cu over 7m; 3.7% Cu over 5m

Deposit Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) EPL Okasewa 6,000,000 1.85 7.00 7028 Malachite Pan 2,625,300 1.36 7.47 7029

2,368,400 1.11 6.19 7029 Witvlei Pos 2,850,000 1.52 - 7029 Witvlei Pos* 9,510,000 - - - *global resource tonnage based on 300m hole spacing and an extrapolated zone

The Company is treating the tonnages and grades reported in Table 2 as historical mineral resource estimates. These historical estimates do not use categories that conform to current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have not been redefined to conform to current CIM Definition Standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the properties. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that these historical estimates and other information contained in this news release are relevant to continuing exploration on the properties. Management of the Company is relying on the Inferred Mineral Resource estimation reported in Table 1 for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit as it was prepared by expert and qualified authors and used industry standard procedures (NI 43-101) at that time. This resource estimate is relevant to the Company's future exploration programs as it identifies significant mineralization that will be the target of future exploration and development.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

