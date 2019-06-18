One World Lithium announces Aquifers Containing Brines, Additional Claims Staked and Summary Drilling Report in July 2019

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. ( OTCQB -OWRDF) ( CSE-OWLI) (the "Company") ("OWL") reports it has found multiple aquifers containing brines over a wide area as well as completing its current drilling program at its Salar del Diablo Property (the "Salar") located in the State of Baja California Norte, Mexico.

Drilling Progress Report

The Company drilled holes 1,3,6,9, & 11 of which four of the drill holes intersected aquifers that contain brine. A fifth hole intersected an aquifer that likely contains brine as the pH test was 8.6 which can be a good indicator of brines.

The presence of multiple aquifers containing brine indicate a potentially prospective area of over 20,000 hectares or 77 square miles on the northern third of the Salar del Diablo Property.

As previously reported on June 05, 2019, there is a dark mudstone layer near the surface that is watertight and forms a cap, which has trapped one or more significant aquifers to depth.

Claim Staking

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently staked an additional 28,030 hectares adjoining the existing northern claim block bringing the Company's total claim block to 103,430 hectares or 399 square miles.

Timing

The sediment and water samples have now been submitted to ALS Global labs in Hermosillo, Mexico and as previously reported on June 13, 2019, the sediment samples will be assayed for 41 elements including lithium, potassium, boron, and magnesium. The water samples will be analyzed for 35 elements including lithium.

The report on drilling results to date should be completed mid to late July 2019, dependent on laboratory turnaround time and compilation of results.

The monsoon season is expected soon. Temperatures at the Salar del Diablo are now reaching 49C (or 120 F) and humidity is increasing daily. The current drilling program has been suspended until the receipt of further drilling permits and related documentation that may not be received until October 2019. The new drilling permits will allow for an increased drilling program.

Doug Fulcher, President and CEO, notes "despite a short drilling program of 19 days, the drilling results have been very successful and have helped to define additional prospective areas for further exploration and drilling this fall. In addition, several changes to the drilling process should improve the drilling efficiencies this fall. As well, the Company expects to achieve increased drill hole depths. To that end, given the Salar del Diablo has never been drilled before, the Operator and Layne Drilling have now learned how to drill substantially different geological conditions found in the valley."

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectares (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of California Baja Norte, Mexico.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered member and a qualified person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com

or call 1-888-280-8128

