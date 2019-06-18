Advance Gold Announces Private Placement Financing to Fund Geophysical Program and Further Drilling

Kamloops, June 18, 2019 - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold Corp." or "the Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of 5 cents ($0.05) per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of seven cents ($0.07) per share at any time within 24 months of the date of issuance.

The Financing will be for a minimum of $150,000 resulting in 3,000,000 Units being issued to a maximum of $200,000 resulting in 4,000,000 Units being issued.

The Company intends to close the private placement immediately following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals. There are no material facts or material changes relating to the Company that have not been previously disclosed.

About Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX)

Advance Gold Corp. is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena Silver Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018.

The Tabasquena project is located near the Milagros silver mine near the city of Ojocaliente, Mexico. Benefits at Tabasquena include road access to the claims, power to the claims, a 100-metre underground shaft and underground workings, plus it is a fully permitted mine.

Venaditas is well located adjacent to Teck's San Nicholas mine, a VMS deposit, and it is approximately 11km to the east of the Tabasquena project, along a paved road.

In addition, Advance Gold Corp. holds a 14.63% interest on strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 85.37% of the Kakamega project is held by Acacia Mining (63% owned by Barrick Gold Corp.).

For further information, please contact:

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO Phone

(604) 505-4753

www.advancegold.ca

