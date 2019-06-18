Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. to Present at 2019 John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Company”) (TSX:SRHI) today announced that SRHI interim-President and CEO, Michael Harrison, will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference, to be held in Holmdel, New Jersey on June 19 and June 20, 2019.



This presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/vir18/. The link will provide an archived playback shortly after the presentation.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI acquires and grows a portfolio of cash-flowing businesses and businesses expected to cash flow in the natural resource sector. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and seeks to deploy capital to provide our investors with exposure to attractive commodities. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

