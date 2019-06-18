Menü Artikel
The Mosaic Company Names Christopher A. Lewis Senior Vice President  Human Resources

18.06.2019  |  Business Wire

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), today announced that it has named Christopher A. Lewis Senior Vice President – Human Resources, effective June 19. Mr. Lewis will report to President and CEO Joc O’Rourke, and he will join the company’s Senior Leadership Team. Mr. Lewis will relocate from Houston, Texas to Mosaic’s new headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

“Chris brings wide-ranging business experience and deep knowledge of the practice of human resources,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “He will be an excellent addition to the Mosaic team.”

Mr. Lewis most recently was Vice President, Project Execution for Spectra Energy Corp.’s merger into Calgary, Alberta, Canada-based Enbridge, Inc. He led construction of the companies’ energy assets throughout North America, as well as a synergy capture program post acquisition. Previously, Mr. Lewis worked for 10 years at DCP Midstream, LLC, a natural gas company based in Denver, where he started as the head of Human Resources while the company was formed as a spinoff from Duke Energy in 2007. From 2010 to 2016, he was DCP’s Chief Corporate Officer, a multi-functional role that included leadership of the human resources function. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lewis held regional and global senior human resources positions at Thomson Multimedia (formerly RCA, GE consumer electronics) and DHL, Inc. Chris holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial safety from Central Missouri State University.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.



Contact

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
763-577-6102
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
763-577-8213
investor@mosaicco.com


