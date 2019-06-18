Champion Bear Grants Share Options

CALGARY, June 18, 2019 - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 2,793,742 common shares of Champion Bear to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company (at an exercise price of $0.18 per share until June 17, 2024). 952,440 options were allocated to the Company's President, 500,000 options were allocated to the Company's Chief Financial Officer, 1,241,302 options were allocated to two of the Company's directors and 100,000 options were granted to consultants.



The options vest as to one-third thereof on each of the six, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. at Phone: (403) 229-9522 or Fax: (403) 229-9518. Champion Bear's website is www.championbear.com.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.